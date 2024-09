A vessel was rescued yesterday afternoon after it lost power 2 nautical miles off Carrigan Head.

Killybegs Coast Guard were tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard in the rescue, shortly before 2.30pm.

Their boat crew assisted the vessel back to Killybegs Harbour.

People are being reminded that, if you see anyone in difficulty on land or sea, call 999/112 and ask for the Coast Guard.