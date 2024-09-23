Child Rescue Alert stood down as baby girl found safe and well

A Child Rescue Alert has been stood down by Gardaí after a baby girl was found safe and well.

The 5-month old child was inside a car when it was hijacked in Dublin this afternoon.

The silver car was taken from the Mountjoy Square area of Dublin at about 1.50pm this afternoon.

The child was inside the car, it was taken by a man who is not known to her or her family.

Just minutes before 4pm, Gardaí initiated a Child Rescue Alert, and supplied the media with more information about the incident.

That included a description of the car that was hijacked and the baby girl inside it.

However that was stood down about 20 minutes later, when the child was found safe and well in Dublin.

Senior Gardaí have thanked the media and the public for their help today.