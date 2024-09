The Real Estate Alliance says housing supply is simply not meeting demand.

House prices are on the rise again with the average price of a three-bed semi-detached home now costing over €320,000.

Dublin is the most expensive with an average of €532,000 while the cheapest is in Donegal with the average price at €170,000.

Michael O’Donoghue from the Real Estate Alliance says housing demand is driving up prices: