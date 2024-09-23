Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Former Sinn Fein press officer in North West pleads guilty to child sex offences

A former Sinn Féin press officer in the North West has pleaded guilty to a series of child sex offences.

42 year old, Michael McMonagle with an address at Limewood Street, Derry previously denied all the charges.

He appeared at Derry Magistrates Court today where he pleaded guilty to 14 of the 15 offences put to him.

Mr McMonagle originally faced 15 charges, including attempting to incite two children to engage in sexual activity. He is also accused of 13 counts of attempted sexual communication with a child between May 2020 and August 2021.

Another charge was being left on the books.

According to BBC News NI, at his first court appearance last year Mr McMonagle was charged with three offences but 12 more were added later.

The court heard that a pre-sentence report would be prepared and a psychological assessment carried out.

The 42 year old was also placed on the sexual offenders register.

Before releasing him on bail, Judge Neil Rafferty said it was likely a prison sentence would follow.

The case has been adjourned for sentencing on November 8th.

