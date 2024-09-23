Independent radio stations write to coalition leaders seeking more funding for news and current affairs programming

All independent radio stations in Ireland have sent letters to the Coalition leaders calling for more funding for news and current affairs programming.

The Independent Broadcasters of Ireland has released a statement saying it feels totally let down by current broadcasting policy.

It says recent decisions on State funding has created a “distorted media market” and left the independent radio sector being “effectively frozen out”.

Letters have been sent to Simon Harris, Micheal Martin and Roderic O’Gorman, signed by all individual stations, asking for a level playing field and urgent action on funding issues.