Farmers must be properly paid through the EU into the future, according to Minister Charlie McConalogue.

He was speaking in Bussels, where EU agriculture ministers are meeting today to discuss how the current Common Agricultural Policy which runs until 2027 is to be replaced.

Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, has promised a ‘vision for agriculture’ within the first 100 days of her new term.

Minister McConalogue says the EU must make a long term commitment to put farmers first……………..