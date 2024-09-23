Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Taoiseach says maximum pressure must be put on contractors to finish Children’s Hospital

 

The Taoiseach says maximum pressure must be put on all involved in the National Children’s Hospital to “finish the job”.

The facility is once again delayed, with the estimated cost rising to at least 2 billion euro – making it the most expensive children’s hospital in the world.

In a letter to senior government figures, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly accused to the contractor, BAM, of contributing to the delays, something the construction firm denies.

Simon Harris has been defending his coalition colleague………….

