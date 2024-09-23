Work on Strabane Public Realm Scheme to start early next year

Confirmation that the Strabane Public Realm scheme is to go ahead has been welcomed by the local business community.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has confirmed almost £7 million in capital investment, which will go towards improving the streetscape, lighting, footpaths and traffic flow within the town. The investment is being made by the department, in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council, with work due to start in the spring, and finish by late 2026.

Welcoming the news, the Chair of the Strabane Business Improvement District Kieran Kennedy says this will result in significant improvements to the town centre, making Strabane a more attractive place in which to work and stay.

He says this is the start of a wider process that will utterly transform Strabane for the better………..

There was more good news for Strabane town in recent days as the Minister for Communities, Gordon Lyons, announced funding for the Strabane Public Realm scheme.

£7 million of capital investment will be channelled into the scheme which will improve the streetscape, lighting, footpaths and traffic flow within the town, with support from the Department in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Welcoming the news on behalf of the Strabane business community, Kieran Kennedy, Chair of Strabane BID said: “Strabane BID warmly welcomes the launch of the Strabane Public Realm scheme which will result in significant improvements to the town centre. This investment will improve the aesthetics of our town centre, making it a more attractive place to visit, work and stay.

“This project has been in the pipeline for many years and it is fantastic to see it finally approved for delivery. Strabane BID has worked closely with Derry City and Strabane District Council to drive this project forward and support the business case by communicating with our local businesses and reflecting their voice and needs throughout. “The project will attract increased footfall to the town and encourage increased dwell time in the town centre which will go a long way to boosting economic growth of our existing businesses and encouraging new investment. This, on the back of the signing of the £102 million Strabane Town Centre Regeneration Project through the City Deal and Inclusive Future Fund, will see a huge investment in Strabane and result in significant benefits to our local businesses and residents.”

The Council is leading on the delivery of the project, which will see significant works carried out in Railway Street, Derry Road, Castle Street, Abercorn Square, Market Street and Upper Main Street. The works will include improvements to footpaths, carriageways, street lighting and street furniture, along with planting of semi-mature trees and the installation of public artwork. It will also see enhancements to the junctions at Railway Street/Abercorn Square/Derry Road/Canal Street, as well as the junctions at Market Street/Butcher Street/Church Street and Main Street/Market Street/Bridge Street, resulting in a realignment of traffic flows and the creation of new public space in Abercorn Square on the opposite side of the street to where it is currently located.

A procurement process to identify and appoint an Integrated Supply Team to deliver the construction works will now be taken forward by DCSDC. Subject to the successful completion of this process, it is anticipated that construction works will commence in Spring 2025 and finish by late 2026.

