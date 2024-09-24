Small business owners in Donegal urged to avail of energy grants

Small business owners in Donegal are being urged to avail of grants to make their premises more energy efficient.

Councillor Martin Harley however, believes Donegal County Council could be doing more to promote the different strands of funding available to businesses.

Organisations with under 50 employees are currently eligible for grants of up €10,000 for the upgrading of machinery.

Cllr Harley says at a time when businesses are feeling the pinch, energy upgrades can save costs in the long term: