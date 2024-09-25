Derry City’s Luke O’Donnell signs with Wolves

Derry City midfielder Luke O’Donnell has joined English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The talented 17-year old Inishowen man signed a professional contract at the Brandywell at the start of this season and will move to Wanderers for an initial ‘six figure’ fee.

Luke is the second Academy player to agree a move to England this month, after goalkeeper Conal McDermott signed for Portsmouth.

City’s CEO Sean Barrett said that O’Donnell’s move was further testimony to the wealth of talent currently being developed at the Brandywell.

“It’s a great move for Luke and he is a player we think very highly of, so it’s no surprise that he has attracted the attention of a big club like Wolves.

“It’s very pleasing for us a club that we’re developing players on a pathway, that as well as giving lads the opportunity to move across the water, we’re also focused on providing local players for Derry City.

Luke with City manager Ruaidhri Higgins after signing a new contract earlier this year

“For now though we just want to wish Luke every success at Wolves and we look forward to monitoring his progress there.”