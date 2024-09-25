Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Derry City’s Luke O’Donnell signs with Wolves

Derry City midfielder Luke O’Donnell has joined English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The talented 17-year old Inishowen man signed a professional contract at the Brandywell at the start of this season and will move to Wanderers for an initial ‘six figure’ fee.

Luke is the second Academy player to agree a move to England this month, after goalkeeper Conal McDermott signed for Portsmouth.

City’s CEO Sean Barrett said that O’Donnell’s move was further testimony to the wealth of talent currently being developed at the Brandywell.

“It’s a great move for Luke and he is a player we think very highly of, so it’s no surprise that he has attracted the attention of a big club like Wolves.

“It’s very pleasing for us a club that we’re developing players on a pathway, that as well as giving lads the opportunity to move across the water, we’re also focused on providing local players for Derry City.

Luke with City manager Ruaidhri Higgins after signing a new contract earlier this year

“For now though we just want to wish Luke every success at Wolves and we look forward to monitoring his progress there.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Creeslough Explosion
News, Audio, Top Stories

DPP file into Creeslough explosion almost complete

25 September 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, September 25th

25 September 2024
Leo Ballyshannon Hospital
News, Top Stories

Leo Varadkar to address New Ireland Commission in Derry today

25 September 2024
Letterkenny General Emergency Department
News, Top Stories

Saolta warn of long Emergency Department waiting times at LUH

25 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Creeslough Explosion
News, Audio, Top Stories

DPP file into Creeslough explosion almost complete

25 September 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, September 25th

25 September 2024
Leo Ballyshannon Hospital
News, Top Stories

Leo Varadkar to address New Ireland Commission in Derry today

25 September 2024
Letterkenny General Emergency Department
News, Top Stories

Saolta warn of long Emergency Department waiting times at LUH

25 September 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Derry man jailed for use of encrypted criminal phone network

25 September 2024
Dentist
News, Top Stories

Donegal schools struggling with dental care access

25 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube