Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After a look at some of the stories in today’s papers we hear from an adult education teacher following the news they are back in a dispute over pay. There’s reaction to this morning sports grant announcement and a listener expresses his concern over public spending:

Minister Neale Richmond outlines new rules for Credit Unions that will benefit members, Solicitor Darragh Mackin outlines why the families of eight victims of the Creeslough explosions have instructed him to seek a a public inquiry into the tragedy and we have a special feature of #LoveDonegal day:

Musician Declan McLafferty AKA Ramper, joins Greg for a chat and to preview his news single, we have business news with Chris and Letterkennny residents outline why they are opposed to the destruction of a 90 year-old Oak tree to make way for a cycle path: