Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After a look at some of the stories in today’s papers we hear from an adult education teacher following the news they are back in a dispute over pay. There’s reaction to this morning sports grant announcement and a listener expresses his concern over public spending:

Minister Neale Richmond outlines new rules for Credit Unions that will benefit members, Solicitor Darragh Mackin outlines why the families of eight victims of the Creeslough explosions have instructed him to seek a  a public inquiry into the tragedy and we have a special feature of #LoveDonegal day:

Musician Declan McLafferty AKA Ramper, joins Greg for a chat and to preview his news single, we have business news with Chris and Letterkennny residents outline why they are opposed to the destruction of a 90 year-old Oak tree to make way for a cycle path:

Dentist
News, Top Stories

Donegal schools struggling with dental care access

25 September 2024
creeslough bell
News, Audio, Top Stories

O’Gorman says government is very carefully considering Creeslough families’ request for a public inquiry

25 September 2024
Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Windy Hall Road closed for emergency repairs

25 September 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Security alert ended in Derry after series of loud bangs last night

25 September 2024
