Assured Skills Academy in Software being opened at NWRC in Derry

The opening of a new Assured Skills Academy in Software by the North West Regional College has been welcomed by the North’s Economy Minister Conor Murphy.

The collaborative academy, which is fully funded by the Department, will allow 10 individuals to receive industry standard software training that will provide them with the skills to take up potential software roles with companies in the North West.

Successful applicants will attend a 10-week training course delivered by NWRC at its dedicated training facility in Derry.

