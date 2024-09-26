Assured Skills Academy in Software being opened at NWRC in Derry

The opening of a new Assured Skills Academy in Software by the North West Regional College has been welcomed by the North’s Economy Minister Conor Murphy.
The collaborative academy, which is fully funded by the Department, will allow 10 individuals to receive industry standard software training that will provide them with the skills to take up potential software roles with companies in the North West.
Successful applicants will attend a 10-week training course delivered by NWRC at its dedicated training facility in Derry.
*************
Release in full –
DEPARTMENT FOR THE ECONOMY
26 September 2024
Murphy welcomes job opportunities on the North West Regional College collaborative Software Academy
Economy Minister Conor Murphy has welcomed the job opportunities presented by the North West Regional College (NWRC) collaborative Assured Skills Academy in Software.
Fully funded by the Department for the Economy, this Academy is an opportunity for 10 individuals to receive industry standard software training that will provide them with the skills to take up potential software roles with companies in the North West.
Successful applicants will attend a 10-week training course delivered by NWRC at its dedicated training facility in Derry~Londonderry.
The Minister said: “This is a great opportunity to gain the skills and knowledge needed to become industry-ready for a career in software. It is quite clear from the number of local companies collaborating in this Academy that there is a need for individuals with specialist skills in this sector.
“With a £175 weekly training allowance for the duration of the Academy as well as help with travel and childcare costs, I would urge all who are interested to apply.”
Participants will study A4Q Software Development Engineer in Test and two modules from OCN Level 4 Diploma in Software Testing. Following successful completion of the training participants will be guaranteed an interview to take up a software position at one of the supporting companies.
Leo Murphy, Principal and Chief Executive at North West Regional College said: “Software Engineering is a growing industry in Northern Ireland and this collaborative Academy will provide individuals with a unique opportunity to advance their careers in this field.
“We are delighted to offer this opportunity in the North West, in partnership with local employers, which provides candidates with a guaranteed job interview on successful completion of the course, and offers a direct link into employment.“
The supporting companies are:
- Bioledger, Derry~Londonderry
- Challenge Curve, Derry~Londonderry
- Focused on Data, Garvagh
- ITUS, Letterkenny
- Foods Connected, Derry~Londonderry
- Telatec, Coleraine
By applying for a place on this pre-employment training programme, applicants are committing to pursuing a job opportunity with one of the employers supporting this Academy.
Applicants must:
- be at least 18 years old by Monday 4 November 2024;
- have reached a basic level of skills and knowledge in the area of software development and/or software testing such that they are able to develop and test rudimentary software programs. Preferable level 3 in an IT related area
- pass a pre-course proficiency test and interview;
- have achieved GCSE English and Maths at grade C or above or equivalent;
- be eligible to work in the UK at the time of application.
For more information and to apply, visit https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/software-academy
The online application form must be completed by 12.00 noon on Monday 14 October 2024.