Dáil hears calls to halt downgrading of remediation work recommendations for defective concrete homes

The Dáil has heard calls for an immediate halt to the downgrading of remediation work recommendations for homes affected by defective concrete.

This follows concerns that private engineer reports are being overruled by engineers from the Housing Agency based on the discredited IS465 standard.

The National Standards Authority of Ireland has confirmed that the IS465 standard is undergoing revision to address other compounds found in defective concrete, beyond just mica.

Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn has argued that the overruling of private engineer reports should be suspended until the new standard is finalised, something the Tánaiste has committed to discuss with the housing Minister: