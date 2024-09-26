Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dáil hears calls to halt downgrading of remediation work recommendations for defective concrete homes

The Dáil has heard calls for an immediate halt to the downgrading of remediation work recommendations for homes affected by defective concrete.

This follows concerns that private engineer reports are being overruled by engineers from the Housing Agency based on the discredited IS465 standard.

The National Standards Authority of Ireland has confirmed that the IS465 standard is undergoing revision to address other compounds found in defective concrete, beyond just mica.

Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn has argued that the overruling of private engineer reports should be suspended until the new standard is finalised, something the Tánaiste has committed to discuss with the housing Minister:

Top Stories

Padraig Dail Rockall
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dáil hears calls to halt downgrading of remediation work recommendations for defective concrete homes

26 September 2024
Phone
News, Top Stories

PSNI alerts public to DVSA scam texts

26 September 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Drug driving offences up 66% in North West

26 September 2024
IMG-9360
News, Audio, Top Stories

SF promises to restrict USC to those earning above the average wage

26 September 2024
