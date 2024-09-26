Donegal Senior Camogie Final Preview with James Callaghan & Peter McGonigle

Markievicz will face Burt in the Donegal Senior Camogie Championship Final in Convoy on Saturday evening at 7PM.

Having been beaten by Carndonagh in last year’s final, Markievicz are on the hunt for their third Donegal Senior Championship win in four years.

Carndonagh were in their way once again in the semi-final last Saturday evening but this time the result was different.

Markievicz manager James Callaghan spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher this afternoon and says his squad are still feeling the effects of a fierce semi-final battle…

Burt, meanwhile, are the current County Minor Champions after defeating Markievicz earlier in the summer and a lot of that squad will be on the pitch on Saturday.

Manager Peter McGonagle also spoke to Mark Gallagher this afternoon and says he hopes his youthful side will rise to the challenge…