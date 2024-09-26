Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Passing vessel raises alarm for unwell fisherman

The Lough Swilly RNLI lifeboat was called into action yesterday afternoon to assist an unwell fisherman.

The multi-agency response has been commended, with the crew having launched in under four minutes.

At 2:27 PM, the lifeboat was tasked by the Malin Head Coast Guard to respond to a report of a local fisherman experiencing chest pains on his boat. A passing vessel had raised the alarm.

The All-Weather Lifeboat was launched and quickly reached the casualty, not far from Rathmullan Pier.

The crew boarded the vessel, administered first aid, and decided to escort the fisherman to Fahan Marina, where an ambulance was waiting.

Once the fisherman was safely handed over to the paramedics, the lifeboat crew returned to Buncrana Pier to refuel and prepare for further service.

The RNLI are minding the public that should they find themselves in trouble at sea or spot someone else in need, to dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.

