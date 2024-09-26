Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Pringle welcomes prospect of digital health records, but stresses the need for protections

Donegal TD Thomas Pringle has welcomed legislation to introduce digital health records to the health care service, but stressed that there must be strong protections to ensure that the information gathered is protected and secure.

Speaking on the second stage of the Health Information Bill, he told the Dail

Addressing the Dáil on Wednesday, Deputy Pringle said digital records will help address some of the concerns expressed by GPs in a letter last year to the health minister.

However, he stressed care must be taken to protect peoples’ information, particularly in cases where records are shared with health services across the border………

 

You can hear Deputy Pringle’s full contribution here –

 

Advertisement

