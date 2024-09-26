PSNI alerts public to DVSA scam texts

Police are urging the public to be vigilant against a new wave of scam texts claiming to be from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

The fraudulent messages demand payment of traffic fines and include a link to a fake payment page.

Scammers are attempting to trick recipients into clicking on the link and providing personal information, which can then be used for other crimes.

The DVSA has confirmed that they do not send out text messages requesting payment of fines.

If you receive a suspicious message, do not click on any links or provide any personal information.

Instead, report it to the DVSA or local police.