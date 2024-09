Sinn Féin says average workers would not have to pay the USC, if it go into government.

The main opposition party has launched its ‘alternative Budget’, which includes a pledge to offer childcare at 10 euro per child per day.

It would also have a cost of living package to include 450 euro worth of energy credits.

The party’s Finance Spokesperson, Pearse Doherty, says a worker on an average wage should not have to pay the Universal Social Charge………….