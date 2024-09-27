Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal to share in €450,000 Christmas funding

Donegal County Council is to receive a share of €450,000 to support Christmas markets and lights.

Minister of State for Planning and Local Government Alan Dillon announced today that the funding will be divided between the local authorities of Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo, Galway City and County, Clare, Limerick, and Kerry.

It is understood that allocations will be €50,000 each, with priority given to towns with a population of less than 5,000.

It is hoped that the funding will help attract shoppers to local towns, boosting the local economy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

burglary
News, Top Stories

Police investigate quad theft in Strabane

27 September 2024
HIQA
News, Top Stories

Railway View and Finnside receive positive HIQA inspection reports

27 September 2024
Trails-announcement-image
News, Top Stories

€42,500 funding boost for Donegal walking trails

27 September 2024
461388337_854875293492213_1717360414495069007_n
News, Top Stories

Search for missing Donegal man continues four years later

27 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

burglary
News, Top Stories

Police investigate quad theft in Strabane

27 September 2024
HIQA
News, Top Stories

Railway View and Finnside receive positive HIQA inspection reports

27 September 2024
Trails-announcement-image
News, Top Stories

€42,500 funding boost for Donegal walking trails

27 September 2024
461388337_854875293492213_1717360414495069007_n
News, Top Stories

Search for missing Donegal man continues four years later

27 September 2024
cocos law
News, Top Stories

Coco’s Law leads to 99 prosecutions

27 September 2024
christmas lights
News, Top Stories

Donegal to share in €450,000 Christmas funding

27 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube