Donegal to share in €450,000 Christmas funding

Donegal County Council is to receive a share of €450,000 to support Christmas markets and lights.

Minister of State for Planning and Local Government Alan Dillon announced today that the funding will be divided between the local authorities of Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo, Galway City and County, Clare, Limerick, and Kerry.

It is understood that allocations will be €50,000 each, with priority given to towns with a population of less than 5,000.

It is hoped that the funding will help attract shoppers to local towns, boosting the local economy.