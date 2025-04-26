Third protest taking place outside LUH today

A cancer services campaigner from Inishowen is holding her third protest at Letterkenny University Hospital today.

Earlier this week, Roseena Doherty met with management at the hospital, along with political representatives and other campaigners.

She’s pressing for a dedicated cancer centre at the hospital to minimise the need for patients to travel for services to Galway, Dublin and elsewhere.

Today’s protest is set to continue until 3pm, with people being urged to attend to show their support.

Roseena says the next step is to take the campaign to Dublin….