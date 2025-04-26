Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Pope Francis’s funeral hears how he was a ‘Pope among the people’

An estimated 200,000 people packed into St. Peter’s Square in Rome this morning for Pope Francis’s funeral.

Cardinals and world leaders are seated at the front, while thousands of mourners are packed into surrounding streets, straining for a view on big screens.

Many have been seen wiping away tears, while there was also applause for the arrival of his coffin.

The Pope’s funeral’s heard Francis ‘incessantly raised his voice’ for peace – and urged people to ‘build bridges not walls’.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista’s homily praised Francis as a ‘Pope among the people’ – who sided with the marginalised.

Top Stories

irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Works ongoing to fix burst water main on Letterkenny’s Main Street

26 April 2025
Pope Francis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pope Francis’s funeral hears how he was a ‘Pope among the people’

26 April 2025
Dublin,Ireland,January,3,2025euro,Millions,Lottery,Ticket,With,Dark
News, Top Stories

Donegal lotto player €500,000 richer!

26 April 2025
IMG20250426093432
Top Stories, Audio, News

Third protest taking place outside LUH today

26 April 2025
