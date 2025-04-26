Pope Francis’s funeral hears how he was a ‘Pope among the people’

An estimated 200,000 people packed into St. Peter’s Square in Rome this morning for Pope Francis’s funeral.

Cardinals and world leaders are seated at the front, while thousands of mourners are packed into surrounding streets, straining for a view on big screens.

Many have been seen wiping away tears, while there was also applause for the arrival of his coffin.

The Pope’s funeral’s heard Francis ‘incessantly raised his voice’ for peace – and urged people to ‘build bridges not walls’.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista’s homily praised Francis as a ‘Pope among the people’ – who sided with the marginalised.