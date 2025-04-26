Traffic advice issued ahead of fundraising event for St. Mary’s Church

Traffic advice has been issued ahead of a fundraiser and volunteer night to support the rebuilding of St. Mary’s Church in Derrybeg.

Marquee doors open will open at 7pm, with no ticket required but donations being accepted at the door.

There will be music from 7:30pm – 11pm.

People are being reminded that there is limited seating inside and out and to wear suitable clothing.

A shuttle bus service will be in operation from 6.30pm from Dore Community Centre, Croithlí Distillery and Annagry Graveyard and from 7pm at Siopa Croithlí.

Overflow car parks are available.

Disabled parking only at the venue and disabled toilets are available outside the Marquee.

People are being encouraged to follow the instructions of the marshals at all times.