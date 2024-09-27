Harvest Rally Launch: COC John Crumlish & Declan Gallagher

The launch of this years Donegal Harvest Stages Rally took place on Friday night at The Orchard in Letterkenny, which coincided with the release of an impressive entry for the final rounds of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship, the Sligo Pallets Border Championship and the Donegal Commercial Vehicles Club Championship.

The entry list is one which would match any International Rally and seen over 220 crews looking for 160 places.

The stages are also of an International level with the competitors set to tackle Trentagh, Carn Hill and a run through Ramelton Town.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly caught up with Harvest Rally Clerk of the Course John Crumlish at Friday’s launch.

Declan ‘The Milkman’ Gallagher has won the modified section of both the previous International and Harvest rallies. The Ardara man is looking to make the step up to an R2 Ford Fiesta for this years Harvest.

The top 50 entries for the Harvest Rally.

