Potential for traffic disruption in Derry today

There may be traffic disruption in Derry today as a result of a walk and a parade.

The ARC Fitness Recovery Walk NI leaves Ebrington Square at 10 o’clock, heading towards the North West Transport Hub and onto Duke Street, top deck (city bound) of Craigavon Bridge, onto Carlisle Road, Ferryquay Street, The Diamond , Shipquay Street, Whittaker Street, Foyle Embankment, onto the Peace Bridge into Ebrington Square for dispersal, estimated to be no later than 3pm.

Tonight, a parade leaves Glendermott Valley Business Park at 7pm, heading onto Tullyally Road, Stevenson Park, Milltown View, Ardmore Road, Glenshane Road, Millbrook Park, Church Road, Church Brae, Tullyally Road and dispersing at Glendermott Valley Business Park. Dispersal is expected to be 9.30pm.