Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 29/09/24

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division
Fanad United 1-0 St Catherine’s
Keadue Rovers 7-1 Swilly Rovers
Kildrum Tigers 0-0 Letterkenny Rovers
Kilmacrennan Celtic 3-0 Rathmullan Celtic
Bonagee United 5-1 Gweedore Celtic
TDA Division 1
Ballybofey United 1-2 Lifford Celtic
Lagan Harps 1-4 Castlefin
Donegal Town v Cranford United
Cappry Rovers 7-0 Gweedore United
Glenea United v Milford United
Donegal Physiotherapy Division 2
Drumoghill Celtic 1-0 Whitestrand
Curragh Athletic 2-3 Drumkeen United
Deele Harps 4-1 Letterbarrow Celtic
Kerrykeel 71 FC 5-1 Dunkineely
Raphoe Town 1-6 Convoy Arsenal