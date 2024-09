Dungloe are into the final of the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship after a one-point win over St. Michaels at MacCumhaill Park this afternoon.

It finished 0-09 to 0-08 in favour of An Clochan Liath and they will now play St. Eunan’s in the decider in 2 weeks time.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh and Brendan Kilcoyne reported live at full time in Ballybofey…