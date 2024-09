Dungloe defeated Ardara 1-08 to 0-09 in the LGFA Intermediate Final at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny this afternoon.

Ardara led 0-09 to 0-02 at half time but failed to register a score in the second half against a resurgent Dungloe side managed by Tony Boyle.

He spoke to Highland’s Maureen O’Donnell after full time…