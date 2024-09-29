Local Link announces enhanced service linking Fanad and Letterkenny

Local Link have announced improvements to their Letterkenny Fanad services.

The upgraded service, which will now be branded Route 973, will come in to operation on tomorrow week, Monday October 7th.

Route 973, formerly Route 300, will now operate up to ten daily return services between Letterkenny and Kerrykeel, from Monday to Sunday. This includes up to six return services that extend to Ballylar, and four return services that extend to Fanad Head.

Local Link says the updated schedule offers a convenient 2-hourly service between Letterkenny and Kerrykeel, as well as providing improved connectivity to the villages and areas of Ballylar, Portsalon, Kerrykeel, Rathmullan and Ramelton.

They say the route will also provide peak-time and evening services for passengers, as well as enhanced connectivity to regional bus services and Fanad Lighthouse.

TFI Local Link enhances bus services from Cionn Fhánada to Letterkenny

Speaking ahead of the launch, TFI Local Link Donegal Sligo Leitrim General Manager, Fiona O’Shea said: “We are delighted to roll out this enhanced service in Donegal, under the NTA’s Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan. Route 973 (formerly 300), which has been in operation for a number of years, will now have increased daily frequency along with evening services Monday to Sunday, which will be well received by the local communities along the route. This service continues to provide local residents with access to education, employment, health, social and recreational opportunities and onward travel from early morning to late evening.”