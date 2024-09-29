Man being questioned after Belfast carjacking

A man’s being questioned in Dundalk, after Police and Gardaí were alerted to a car being stolen in Belfast yesterday, with a young woman still inside.

The PSNI says a girl escaped from the car when it stopped briefly in Lisburn – before it was spotted on the A1 a short time later, driving towards the border at speeds in excess of 160kph.

She was un-injured, but left shaken by her ordeal.

Gardaí later located the car on Newry Road in Dundalk. and a man in his 20s was arrested nearby.

Investigations are ongoing.