Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Man being questioned after Belfast carjacking

A man’s being questioned in Dundalk, after Police and Gardaí were alerted to a car being stolen in Belfast yesterday, with a young woman still inside.

The PSNI says a girl escaped from the car when it stopped briefly in Lisburn – before it was spotted on the A1 a short time later, driving towards the border at speeds in excess of 160kph.

She was un-injured, but left shaken by her ordeal.

Gardaí later located the car on Newry Road in Dundalk. and a man in his 20s was arrested nearby.

Investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man being questioned after Belfast carjacking

29 September 2024
b7a4add2-968e-11ed-92e8-0210609a3fe2
News, Top Stories

Traffic delays expected on main A5 road between Victoria Bridge and Newtownstewart

29 September 2024
Doctor In White Gown Holding Human Brain Model
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for “regional inequity” of neurology care services to be addressed in Budget

29 September 2024
money cash budget euro (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland not experiencing “economic bubble” ahead of Budget 2025

29 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man being questioned after Belfast carjacking

29 September 2024
b7a4add2-968e-11ed-92e8-0210609a3fe2
News, Top Stories

Traffic delays expected on main A5 road between Victoria Bridge and Newtownstewart

29 September 2024
Doctor In White Gown Holding Human Brain Model
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for “regional inequity” of neurology care services to be addressed in Budget

29 September 2024
money cash budget euro (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland not experiencing “economic bubble” ahead of Budget 2025

29 September 2024
iStock-1425232352
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish homes revealed to throw out 220,000 tonnes of food each year

29 September 2024
26/09/2024 Dublin, Ireland. Sinn Féin today launched the party’s Alternative Budget. The document was launched by Party President Mary Lou McDonald TD, spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty TD, spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform Rose Conway-Walsh TD and spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD, in the Irish Architectural Archive, Merrion Square. Photo shows: Mary Lou McDonald Photograph: Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mary Lou McDonald criticises Government handling of scoliosis crisis

29 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube