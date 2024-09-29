MEP Barry Cowen calls for sustainable power generation and new funding stream for farmers

MEP Barry Cowen has highlighted the success of his candidacy and, while addressing a EU Parliament debate on impending commission appointments.

Representing the Midlands North West, he specifically mentioned the new CAP agreement that rewards farmers, that brings certainty, simplification and a succession plan that finally aligns food production systems to environmental ambition and consumers sentiment.

Cowen says he would like the new commission to invest in sustainable power generation and create a new funding stream that is separate to the CAP agreement.