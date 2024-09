Three artistic initiatives in Donegal are to be funded by the the Housing Finance Agency under its Social Investment Fund.

The council will receive the funding for three artistic initiatives, coordinated by its Arts and Cultural Diversity Officer.

They are a ‘Smartphone Filmmaking Residential Weekend’, ‘Fly a Kite for Inclusion’ workshops and open days, as well as the ‘Mentor Artist Showcase’, which looks to enhance artistic skills and cultural visibility.