Several XL Bully dogs from shelters across Ireland have had to “flee” for their lives.

New legislation due to come into effect on October 1st will prohibit the breeding, selling and re-homing of the breed.

A separate deadline of February 1st, 2025, will see unregistered XL Bullies euthanised.

Co-founder of ‘WAG Rescue’ Brenda Fitzpatrick has been speaking about the “bittersweet” moment the dogs were sent to their forever homes in Sweden.