Cost of Living package being finalised ahead of tomorrow’s budget

A 2 billion euro cost of living package is being finalised by the Government.

Final preparations are being made ahead of the Budget announcement tomorrow.

Two double payments of child benefit, possibly before the end of the year, are on the cards.

Increases in welfare rates including the State Pension are also expected.

Fees for the Leaving and Junior Certificates are also due to be cancelled for another year, while an energy credit of 250 euro is set to be announced.

However, Niall Conroy, a Senior Economist at the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council has concerns over the tax cuts and spending increases that are set to be announced……….

People Before Profit wants the Government to ensure any welfare hikes in Budget 2025 are adequate.

The party’s TD Brid Smith says the goal must be to lift people out of poverty ..……………………