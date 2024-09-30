Donegal County Council votes to keep LPT unchanged

Donegal County Council has voted to keep the Local Property Tax rate unchanged in Donegal.

After lengthy decisions for most of the day the majority of Councillors voted to retain the 15% LPT as was implemented in 2020 for the next five years.

A motion to reduce the LPT baseline by 15% as proposed by Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig was defeated.

Councillor Michael McBride’s proposal to return to the LPT baseline also fell.

Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh proposed the rate remain as it was. That was seconded by Councillor Patrick McGowan. That vote was passed.