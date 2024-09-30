Double podiums for Irwin brothers

As the race season heads toward the final rounds of the championships, Iriwn racing has been busy with brothers Rhys and Caolán taking podiums home and abroad.

Older brother Caolan travelled to Mondello Park to the final round of the Masters Superbike Championship to compete in the Supertwin Championship on his Burrows/RK Racing Aprilia. Qualifying saw Caolán on pole for Race 1 taking the race win from flag to flag and setting a new lap record. Race 2 was another strong performance by Caolán who took and early lead all the way to the chequered flag for a second time. Race 3 saw cold conditions with Caolán again setting the pace with an early lead but this time was pipped going over the finish line to take a second place.

“It feels good to be back and with only a handful of races this year I had a great weekend on pole for every race setting a new lap record in race 1 backed up by two race wins and a second I am heading home happy and plan to do a full race year again in 2025”, said Caolan.

Meanwhile younger brother Rhys continued his Supersport Championship campaign at British Superbikes and had a memorable weekend at Oulton Park UK where he managed P5 in Race 1 and a podium finish for P2 in Race 2. This weekend at Donington Park Rhys had further success with P9 in Race 1 and P6 in Race 2.

“This has been one of the hardest years for me.’ said Rhys. ‘ The rule changes in the Supersport Championship have left it very hard for my Kawasaki 600 to be competitive against the powerful Triumphs and Ducatis but I have the best team around me who continue to give me the best set up they can. I am delighted to keep in the points and get my wee Kawasaki on the podium in Oulton Park.”

Rhys can be seen on Eurosport again in two weeks time for the final round of the British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch UK.