A baby bonus of €560 per child is still on the table in the last hours of the budget negotiations.

The Green Party has been pushing for a quadruple payment of child benefit in the first month of a child’s life as coalition party leaders meet this evening.

The Social Welfare budget is often the final package agreed by Ministers.

Other measures agreed today include a 250 euro energy credit, a 10% increase in sports funding and a 30 million euro fund for new medicines in 2025.