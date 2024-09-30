Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Four recycling centres reverting to winter hours in Derry and Strabane

Derry City and Strabane District Council has confirmed that four of its 11 Recycling Centres will revert to winter opening hours from today.

Eglinton, Park and Plumbridge Recycling Centres will open from 10am to 5pm on Mondays, 9.30am to 5pm from Tuesday to Friday and will remain closed on Saturday and Sundays.

Newtownstewart Recycling Centre will be closed on Sundays and Mondays, open from 9.30am to 5pm from Tuesday to Fridays and from 9.30am to 4.30pm on Saturdays.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, urged to public to familiarise themselves with the new arrangements.

“The new winter opening times will allow the affected Recycling Centres to operate in daylight hours over the winter,” she explained.

“While the changes are minor I’d encourage people to check the opening hours on Council’s Recycling website before making any trips.

“The website also includes useful recycling advice and information on reducing waste, how to use your bins effectively, a bin collection calendar and information on how to book a Bulky Waste collection.”

Council’s Recycling Centres at Pennyburn, Glendermott, Strathfoyle, Claudy, Donemana, Spamount and Strahans Road will all open as normal during the winter months. 

You can access Council’s Recycling website at recycling.derrystrabane.com.
The Derry Strabane Recycling App is also a useful resource for all your recycling needs including handy features like bin day reminders and instant notifications about local recycling services.

