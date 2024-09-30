Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HSE Winter Vaccination Programme for at-risk groups begins today

The HSE’s annual free Winter Vaccination Programme for at-risk groups starts today.

Those aged over 60, healthcare workers, pregnant women, anyone with a long-term health condition, and children aged between two and 17 are eligible for a free vaccine at their local pharmacy or GP.

The HSE is also urging the public to avail of a covid-19 vaccine or booster – over 7 thousand people were hospitalised with covid last winter.

President of the Irish Pharmacy Union, Tom Murray says it’s best to get vaccinated early:

