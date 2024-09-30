Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
People need to be given the option to pay with cash – Pringle

A Donegal TD says moves towards cashless venues and businesses severely disadvantage some people more than others, and government must ensure that people are given a choice to pay in cash.

Supporting an access to cash bill which is going through the Dáil, Deputy Thomas Pringle says easy access to your money, through whatever means, is vitally important and that is why we need to ensure that people are given the option of cash or card.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show Deputy Pringle said he was recently at a GAA match between Killybegs and Four Masters in Ardara recently, and people were not allowed to pay in cash.

He says that trend must be resisted………

 

Statement in full –

Independent TD for Donegal, Thomas Pringle, said cashless venues and businesses severely disadvantage some people more than others, as he called on Government to ensure that people are given a choice to pay in cash.

Addressing the Dáil  during a recent debate on an ‘Access to Cash Bill’, Deputy Pringle said: “I fully support this bill and its intention to set criteria which will ensure that access to cash levels remain at the level prevailing in December 2022, and its intention to bring independent ATM deployers (IADs) and cash-in-transit companies under the supervisory remit of the Central Bank of Ireland.

“This is a very welcome move and a very pertinent one in today’s world,” he said.

The deputy was speaking on Finance (Provision of Access to Cash Infrastructure) Bill 2024.

The deputy said: “Contactless payment also allows for the option to pay with your device, and this is not only very convenient but can be an important way for people to access their finances in times of need or distress.”

However, he said: “Equally, there are many situations in which people are only left with cash to see them through and they must be able to use this money as needed.

“Easy access to our finances, through whatever means, is vitally important and that is why we need to ensure that people are given the option of cash or card, not card only, as is happening more and more across the country,” he said, adding that, “fully cashless venues or businesses severely disadvantage some cohorts more than others, particularly senior citizens, young people, those on low incomes and homeless people.”

Deputy Pringle said: “I am thinking particularly of GAA matches. I was at a GAA match myself between my hometown and the Four Masters in Ardara recently, and because it was a preliminary quarter final, people were not allowed to pay in cash.”

He said: “It is completely unacceptable that avid supporters, who go to every league and championship match and pay cash at each one, should be turned away for not having a card at bigger games.”

The deputy also said that requiring people to buy tickets online, “not only forces people to have a bank account, but to have access to that account, the digital literacy to be able to navigate accessing and paying for tickets, as well as computer and internet access. 

“This is particularly difficult for older people but also for those of us living in rural Ireland, with very weak broadband connections. I have said it many times before, but I will keep saying it until the cows come home: Parts of Donegal still don’t have access to fibre broadband connections.

“I know the government, and Minister for Communication Eamon Ryan, would like us to forget that fact, but fibre broadband rollout has completely left Donegal behind.

“And the GAA are far from the only organisation pushing cashless events. We have many festivals and concerts that have gone completely cashless, as well as venues, such as the 3 Arena. This is causing widespread financial exclusion and it is completely unfair to limit access to services, events and venues in this way,” he said.

The deputy also welcomed a section of the bill giving the Minister the power to prohibit IADs from charging access fees, but said: “I do query, however, whether the Minister will use this power to support our citizens in accessing their cash without fees, or will he continue to allow IADs to generate revenue through an interchange fee that is paid by cardholders.

“I would urge him to do all that he can to ensure access fees are scrapped and that this legislation will be enacted as soon as possible to ensure that we are providing a fair and equal society for everyone in this country.”

Deputy Pringle said: “People want cash and people should be able to use their cash, and I think that government’s role should be to facilitate that. Because one thing’s for certain: The banks won’t facilitate that.”

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

