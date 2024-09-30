Simon Communities say tomorrow’s budget will be crucial if housing crisis is to be addressed

The Simon Community is calling for emergency funding to tackle rising homeless rates in the Budget.

The charity is asking the Government to increase funding for social housing, increase the housing assistance scheme and double 2023’s funding for homeless prevention.

14,486 people were registered as homeless at the end of last month, according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing.

147 adults accessed services in the North West, 53 of them in Donegal

Wayne Stanley, Executive Director of Simon Communities, says the Government needs to act now…………………