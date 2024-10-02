Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Emerald Airlines boss warns Dublin Airport cap could compromise its Donegal – Dublin service

The Executive Chairman of Emerald Airlines has expressed concern that the passenger cap at Dublin Airport will potentially have a negative impact on Donegal, and could mean the airline doesn’t apply to retain the contract when it comes up for renewal in 2026.

Conor McCarthy says the airline, which operates the Donegal Dublin service under the Aer Lingus Regional banner, has been told it will have to cut its passenger numbers by 5%, and even though it operates a Public Service Obligation, that service is included.

Urging the government to exempt PSOs from cap calculations, Mr McCarthy says if the airline has to cut its passenger numbers through Dublin Airport, then the Donegal service will have to be reviewed in a purely commercial manner………

