The North’s Infrastructure Minister has officially given the green light for works on the A5 to commence.

The long called for project has faced many delays due to legal challenges.

Since 2007, more than 50 lives have been lost on the A5.

Minister John O’Dowd has confirmed work is to begin early next year between Strabane and Ballygawley.

He says his reason for beginning with this stretch of road is because it has had the most fatalities.