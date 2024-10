The US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland is to receive an Inaugural Honorary Doctorate today at the Atlantic Technological University’s Letterkenny campus.

The doctorate will be bestowed on Joseph P. Kennedy III who is the grandnephew of US President John F Kennedy in recognition of his outstanding contributions to public service, civil society, and peacebuilding.

The ceremony gets underway at 1pm.

Dr Orla Flynn, President of Atlantic Technological University says it’s a significant day: