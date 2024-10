The US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland has been recognised today by the Atlantic Technological University for his outstanding contributions to public service, civil society, and peacebuilding.

Joseph P. Kennedy III who is the grandnephew of US President John F Kennedy, was awarded an Honorary Doctorate during a ceremony at the ATU’s Letterkenny campus today.

Speaking to Highland Radio News, Dr Kennedy says it was an honour for him to travel to see the work of the ATU: