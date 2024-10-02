Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Man arrested in connection with alleged bribery of footballer reported to Gardai in Donegal

A man has been arrested in relation to an investigation into the attempted bribery of a professional League of Ireland footballer which was reported to Gardai in Donegal earlier this year.

According to the Irish Independent, the alleged bribery offence happened on the opening day of this season’s League of Ireland in February.

The player who was offered the bribe notified senior personnel at his club and a complaint was made to gardaí in Donegal who then alerted the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

The man, aged in his 30s, was detained at a Garda station in the west of the country yesterday – and has since been released without charge.

A file is to be prepared for the DPP.

A senior Finn Harps official has confirmed to Highland Radio News that it was not a Finn Harps player.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Sun
News, Top Stories

Northwest driest and sunniest in September – Met Eireann

2 October 2024
Creeslough Explosion
News, Top Stories

Prayer service to take place to mark second anniversary of Creeslough tragedy

2 October 2024
Football 2
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with alleged bribery of footballer reported to Gardai in Donegal

2 October 2024
Oplus_131072
News, Audio, Top Stories

Joe P. Kennedy III receives ATU’s Inaugural Honorary Doctorate

2 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Sun
News, Top Stories

Northwest driest and sunniest in September – Met Eireann

2 October 2024
Creeslough Explosion
News, Top Stories

Prayer service to take place to mark second anniversary of Creeslough tragedy

2 October 2024
Football 2
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with alleged bribery of footballer reported to Gardai in Donegal

2 October 2024
Oplus_131072
News, Audio, Top Stories

Joe P. Kennedy III receives ATU’s Inaugural Honorary Doctorate

2 October 2024
a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

A5 to get go-ahead

2 October 2024
Joe Kennedy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Joe Kennedy to receive Inaugural Honorary Doctorate at ATU today

2 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube