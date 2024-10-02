Man arrested in connection with alleged bribery of footballer reported to Gardai in Donegal

A man has been arrested in relation to an investigation into the attempted bribery of a professional League of Ireland footballer which was reported to Gardai in Donegal earlier this year.

According to the Irish Independent, the alleged bribery offence happened on the opening day of this season’s League of Ireland in February.

The player who was offered the bribe notified senior personnel at his club and a complaint was made to gardaí in Donegal who then alerted the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

The man, aged in his 30s, was detained at a Garda station in the west of the country yesterday – and has since been released without charge.

A file is to be prepared for the DPP.

A senior Finn Harps official has confirmed to Highland Radio News that it was not a Finn Harps player.