Man charged and woman arrested after drug seizure in Strabane

Police in Strabane have charged a man to court following a seizure of suspected Class A drugs yesterday.

Charges include possession of Class A controlled drugs with intent to supply and possession of Class A controlled drugs, alongside a range of driving offences.

The 26 year old will appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court today.

Meanwhile a 26 year old woman remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of a number of offences linked to the investigation, including possession of Class A controlled drugs with intent to supply and possession of Class A controlled drugs.