Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Man charged and woman arrested after drug seizure in Strabane

Police in Strabane have charged a man to court following a seizure of suspected Class A drugs yesterday.

Charges include possession of Class A controlled drugs with intent to supply and possession of Class A controlled drugs, alongside a range of driving offences.

The 26 year old will appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court today.

Meanwhile a 26 year old woman remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of a number of offences linked to the investigation, including possession of Class A controlled drugs with intent to supply and possession of Class A controlled drugs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

chicken pox
News, Top Stories

Newborn babies to receive free chickenpox vaccine from October

2 October 2024
esb van
News, Top Stories

Over 500 in the dark in Dungloe

2 October 2024
court (1)
News, Top Stories

Man charged and woman arrested after drug seizure in Strabane

2 October 2024
Nurse
News, Top Stories

INMO hits out at HSE for ‘human cost’ of recruitment caps

2 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

chicken pox
News, Top Stories

Newborn babies to receive free chickenpox vaccine from October

2 October 2024
esb van
News, Top Stories

Over 500 in the dark in Dungloe

2 October 2024
court (1)
News, Top Stories

Man charged and woman arrested after drug seizure in Strabane

2 October 2024
Nurse
News, Top Stories

INMO hits out at HSE for ‘human cost’ of recruitment caps

2 October 2024
Screenshot
News, Top Stories

Public meeting taking place tonight as part of campaign to save Oak tree in Letterkenny

2 October 2024
lough foyle
News, Top Stories

Restrictions imposed on oyster fishing in Lough Foyle

2 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube