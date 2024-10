The Northwest region was the driest and sunniest part of the country during the month of September.

According to Met Eireann’s Climate Statement for September 2024, the most sunshine was recorded in the North and Northwest.

Zero rain fell in Donegal for eight consecutive days from Monday September 16th, making it the driest September since 2014.

Meanwhile, just over 152 hours of sunshine was recorded at Malin Head weather station last month, the highest figure in the country.