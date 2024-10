A prayer service is being held next week to mark the second anniversary of the Creeslough tragedy.

On October 7th 2022, 10 people died in an explosion in the village.

The prayer service to remember those who lost their life will be held at St Michael’s Church, Creeslough at 7pm on Monday.

Following the service refreshments will be available at the Creeslough Community Hub. People are invited to share their memories and provide support for one another.