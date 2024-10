An Independent TD for Donegal has slammed the omission of the defective concrete block crisis from this years budget.

Deputy Thomas Pringle in his budget statement says that the housing allocations are being misplaced, and in reality will not do much to help the housing crisis.

He says that €210 million is needed to ensure 100% for homeowners impacted by defective concrete.

Deputy Pringle says only €70 million was set aside: