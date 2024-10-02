Refurbishment works to be carried out at Waterworld

Waterworld in Bundoran is to undergo a major refurbishment.

Donegal County Council has given the green light to proceed with works which include expansion plans.

In its submission, the popular attraction says due to the growing popularity and increasing visitor numbers, works are required.

The plans include the refurbishment and expansion of the existing pool changing rooms to include additional shower and toilet facilities. A Changing Places facility will also be provided.

A change of use has been proposed for the existing seaweed baths. The area is expected to be repurposed for retail and commercial use and space provided for a café or restaurant.

Plans also include a minor revision to the front elevation of the building and the installation of a pool water holding tank in accordance with EPA recommendations.